Dr. Frank Bohnenkamp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Bohnenkamp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
OrthoIllinois650 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Excellent reputation as a hip and knee surgeon brought me to Dr. Bohnenkamp. He made some excellent recommendations in my knee issue. I plan to have a knee replacement surgery in the fall based on my total confidence in Dr. Bohnenkamp.
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Joint Preserving, Resurfacing, and Replacement Fellowship
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Surgery Residency Program
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Department Of Physiologic Imaging-University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Post Graduate Studies and Research Assistant
