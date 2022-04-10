Dr. Frank Bongiovanni, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bongiovanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Bongiovanni, DPM
Overview of Dr. Frank Bongiovanni, DPM
Dr. Frank Bongiovanni, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Bongiovanni works at
Dr. Bongiovanni's Office Locations
-
1
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Glenview1300 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 584-1687
-
2
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Libertyville1900 Hollister Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 534-8691
-
3
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Mt Prospect1660 Feehanville Dr Ste 100, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 916-8339
-
4
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Roselle10 N Roselle Rd, Roselle, IL 60172 Directions (224) 344-1809
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bongiovanni?
Came in with right big toe pain. Thickened mail diagnosed as fungal infection. Ground down the nail thickness and some immediate relief. Pursuing laser and anti-fungal therapy.
About Dr. Frank Bongiovanni, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- 1821096439
Education & Certifications
- West Penn Hospital, Department of Foot and Ankle Surgery
- William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bongiovanni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bongiovanni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bongiovanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bongiovanni works at
Dr. Bongiovanni has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bongiovanni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bongiovanni speaks Italian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bongiovanni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bongiovanni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bongiovanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bongiovanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.