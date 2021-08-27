See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Frank Bonnarens, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (36)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Bonnarens, MD

Dr. Frank Bonnarens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Bonnarens works at Orthopaedic Specialists Pllc in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonnarens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Specialists Pllc
    4001 Kresge Way Ste 330, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 585-4376
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Associates, PSC
    3605 Northgate Ct Ste 203, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 585-4376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Peripheral Nerve Block
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation
Steroid Injection
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Aug 27, 2021
    Dr. Bonnarens appears to know and perform his work very well. I trusted him to fix my left shoulder, which is 100% improved. Now I trust him to fix my right shoulder. He's a great conversationalist too. I usually wear a band t-shirt when I see him, and he usually asks me about them; we share a love of heavy metal music.
    undergroundattic.podbean.com — Aug 27, 2021
    About Dr. Frank Bonnarens, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    40 years of experience
    English
    1821021783
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
