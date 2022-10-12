Dr. Frank Borao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Borao, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Borao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Borao works at
Locations
Specialty Surgical Associates10 Industrial Way E Ste 104, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 389-1331
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
“Extraordinary” is the word I use to describe Dr. Borao. From the first meeting my son and I had with him, I had total confidence in this doctor, and that surgery was the answer for my very large hiatal hernia, which was pressing on my heart and lung. He explained everything, answered all of our questions and assured me that my age was not a problem (Other doctors had told me it would be.) When the time came for the surgery, I went into the hospital with no fear and total confidence in Dr. Borao. The next day I was released and I stayed at the home of my son and his wonderful wife for the three weeks of recovery and special diet. There was no pain after the surgery just mild discomfort the first week. Other doctors I spoke to about Dr. Borao described him as “the best” “excellent” “world class”. Thank you Dr. Borao! Also thanks to Dr. Squilero, Dr. Borao’s choice to assist him with the surgery, and Vickie who was so helpful, and coordinated all of my appointments.
About Dr. Frank Borao, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery - NY Medical College
- Monmouth Med Center
- Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ
- Montclair State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borao works at
Dr. Borao has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borao speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Borao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borao.
