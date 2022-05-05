See All Ophthalmologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Frank Bowden, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (55)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Bowden, MD

Dr. Frank Bowden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Bowden works at Bowden Eye & Associates in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bowden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bowden Eye & Associates
    7205 Bentley Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-0098
  2. 2
    Bowden Eye & Associates
    12341 Yellow Bluff Rd Ste 4, Jacksonville, FL 32226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 696-9486
  3. 3
    Bowden Eye & Associates
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 103, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 396-1908
  4. 4
    Bowden Eye & Associates
    1008 Park Ave Ste 140, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 215-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 05, 2022
    Dr. Bowden helped me tremendously get my eyes seeing better. I cant thank him enough.
    — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Bowden, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952302523
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • Naval Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Bowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowden has seen patients for Eye Infections, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

