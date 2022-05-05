Dr. Frank Bowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Bowden, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Bowden, MD
Dr. Frank Bowden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Bowden works at
Dr. Bowden's Office Locations
Bowden Eye & Associates7205 Bentley Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 296-0098
Bowden Eye & Associates12341 Yellow Bluff Rd Ste 4, Jacksonville, FL 32226 Directions (904) 696-9486
Bowden Eye & Associates14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 103, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 396-1908
Bowden Eye & Associates1008 Park Ave Ste 140, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 215-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bowden helped me tremendously get my eyes seeing better. I cant thank him enough.
About Dr. Frank Bowden, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952302523
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Naval Med Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowden works at
Dr. Bowden has seen patients for Eye Infections, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bowden speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.