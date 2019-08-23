Overview

Dr. Frank Bowen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Bowen works at Cooper Surgical Associates GNS in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.