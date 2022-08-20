Overview of Dr. Frank Brescia, MD

Dr. Frank Brescia, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School - Newark and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Brescia works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.