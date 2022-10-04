Dr. Frank Brettschneider, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brettschneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Brettschneider, DO
Dr. Frank Brettschneider, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Port Huron Ear Nose & Throat1522 Pine Grove Ave Ste A, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 662-0223
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Listens to you, not rushing you. Treats you like family.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Brettschneider has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brettschneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brettschneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brettschneider has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brettschneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Brettschneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brettschneider.
