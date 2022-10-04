Overview of Dr. Frank Brettschneider, DO

Dr. Frank Brettschneider, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Brettschneider works at Port Huron Ear Nose & Throat in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.