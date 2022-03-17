Dr. Frank Bucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Bucci, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Bucci, MD
Dr. Frank Bucci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Bucci works at
Dr. Bucci's Office Locations
1
Bucci Laser Vision852 N 9th St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions (570) 825-5949
2
Bucci Cataract and Laser Vision Institute158 Wilkes Barre Township Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 825-5949
3
Bucci Laser Vision189 N Main St, Old Forge, PA 18518 Directions (570) 825-5949
4
Bucci Laser Vision2 Fork St # 102, Mount Pocono, PA 18344 Directions (570) 825-5949
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bucci is the most compassionate and dedicated doctor I’ve ever met. He’s also a genius! How do you thank someone for the gift of sight?
About Dr. Frank Bucci, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366425704
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- University Of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Ophthalmology
