Dr. Frank Bucci, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (41)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Bucci, MD

Dr. Frank Bucci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Bucci works at Bucci Laser Vision in Stroudsburg, PA with other offices in Wilkes Barre, PA, Old Forge, PA and Mount Pocono, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bucci's Office Locations

    Bucci Laser Vision
    852 N 9th St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 825-5949
    Bucci Cataract and Laser Vision Institute
    158 Wilkes Barre Township Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 825-5949
    Bucci Laser Vision
    189 N Main St, Old Forge, PA 18518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 825-5949
    Bucci Laser Vision
    2 Fork St # 102, Mount Pocono, PA 18344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 825-5949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Astigmatism
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Astigmatism

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Astigmatism
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Farsightedness
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Congenital Glaucoma
Corneal Abrasion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Dystrophy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Glaucoma
Glaucoma 3, Primary Congenital, A
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to
Hazy Vision
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Intraocular Hemorrhage
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
LASIK
Lazy Eye
Macula Halo Syndrome
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Macular Pucker
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Dr. Bucci is the most compassionate and dedicated doctor I’ve ever met. He’s also a genius! How do you thank someone for the gift of sight?
    Patti T — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Bucci, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366425704
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    • University Of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Bucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

