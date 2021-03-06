Dr. Frank Burks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Burks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 876-8211
- 2 32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 105, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 406-1090
- 3 3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3535
Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC39475 Lewis Dr Ste 280, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 876-8211
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Today I woke up thinking about my brother, just as I have EVERY day since February 11, 2020 - except today was different. Today I thought how happy I am that I can wake up feeling SO SO grateful that he is alive! Truth be told for the past year I would wake up everyday thinking he wasn't going to make it. He was SO very sick and to watch him suffer the way he did weighed so heavy on me - millions of tears shed and gut wrenching sadness would overtake me. Even on the day of his surgery, I didn't think he was going to be strong enough to make it through an 8-10 hour surgery - boy was I wrong. Today.......he feels so so good (last night he told me he "felt like a million bucks" compared to how he felt on January 31st the day before his surgery). He went through more than anyone should ever have to go through in a lifetime but he did it, he fought, he was strong and he made it through!!! THANK YOU DR. BURKS - THANK YOU FOR SAVING MY BROTHERS LIFE!!!
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Burks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burks has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.