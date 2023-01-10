See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Frank Buttacavoli, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (92)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Buttacavoli, MD

Dr. Frank Buttacavoli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Buttacavoli works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buttacavoli's Office Locations

    UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 450-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Dr. Frank Buttacavoli was highly recommended by a friend of mine who had him replace her hip... I am hoping to have a great experience with his work with me... I chose him due to her recommendation...
    Anonymous — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frank Buttacavoli, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487882346
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Internship
    • THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Buttacavoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buttacavoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buttacavoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buttacavoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buttacavoli works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Buttacavoli’s profile.

    Dr. Buttacavoli has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buttacavoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Buttacavoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttacavoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buttacavoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buttacavoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

