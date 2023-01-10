Overview of Dr. Frank Buttacavoli, MD

Dr. Frank Buttacavoli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Buttacavoli works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.