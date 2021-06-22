Dr. Frank Caillet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caillet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Caillet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
University Hospital and Clinics2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-6580
Frank Caillet MD A Professional Medical Corp.4650 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 981-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Really good doctor with excellent bed side manners.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245238021
- Louisiana State Univ Hlth Sci Ctr
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State University
Dr. Caillet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caillet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caillet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Caillet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caillet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caillet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caillet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.