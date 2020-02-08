Dr. Frank Caliendo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caliendo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Caliendo, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Caliendo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Physician Office5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Physician Office1100 Franklin Ave Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had 3 UNSUCCESSFUL surgeries FROM ANOTHER SURGEON. We called this office today and explained how horrible I’m feeling and I need help. Spoke with Joni who got us an appointment immediately. From the moment we spoke to her she was so kind and empathetic with us in all I had gone through. After meeting Dr. Caliendo I literally asked him if I could hug him. He had answers, he had a plan, he has a heart and was genuinely upset for all I had been through. Christina the office mgr was AMAZING, the new girl Christine, the front desk girls and Danielle at check out. My husband and I left there today with HOPE. We are newlyweds and I’ve been so sick since May. The Dr is going to fix me, and I feel so Blessed that my hubby found this office. All I can say is this, you will be taken care of here. They treat you like how you treat your loved ones. TY to all of you here, ty for the hope of getting my life back. God Bless all of you.
About Dr. Frank Caliendo, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-R W Johnson Medical School
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
