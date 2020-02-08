Overview

Dr. Frank Caliendo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Caliendo works at Physician Office in Greenlawn, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.