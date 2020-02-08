See All General Surgeons in Greenlawn, NY
Dr. Frank Caliendo, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Caliendo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Caliendo works at Physician Office in Greenlawn, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Physician Office
    5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Physician Office
    1100 Franklin Ave Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Intestinal Abscess
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Intestinal Abscess

Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Colectomy
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Sphincterotomy
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Secondary Malignancies
Ulcerative Colitis
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Bladder Surgery
Breast Cancer
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Cystotomy
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Impaction Removal
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Rectovaginal Fistula
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spinal Nerve Block
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    How was your appointment with Dr. Caliendo?

    Feb 08, 2020
    I had 3 UNSUCCESSFUL surgeries FROM ANOTHER SURGEON. We called this office today and explained how horrible I’m feeling and I need help. Spoke with Joni who got us an appointment immediately. From the moment we spoke to her she was so kind and empathetic with us in all I had gone through. After meeting Dr. Caliendo I literally asked him if I could hug him. He had answers, he had a plan, he has a heart and was genuinely upset for all I had been through. Christina the office mgr was AMAZING, the new girl Christine, the front desk girls and Danielle at check out. My husband and I left there today with HOPE. We are newlyweds and I’ve been so sick since May. The Dr is going to fix me, and I feel so Blessed that my hubby found this office. All I can say is this, you will be taken care of here. They treat you like how you treat your loved ones. TY to all of you here, ty for the hope of getting my life back. God Bless all of you.
    Allyson and David — Feb 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frank Caliendo, MD

    General Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English, Italian
    Male
    1124199211
    Education & Certifications

    UMDNJ-R W Johnson Medical School
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • North Shore University Hospital
    • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
    • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

