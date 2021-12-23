Dr. Cardona has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Cardona, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Cardona, MD
Dr. Frank Cardona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Cardona's Office Locations
West Kendall OBGYN8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 304, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 226-5651
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Cardona, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467858738
Education & Certifications
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardona has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cardona speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardona.
