Overview of Dr. Frank Cardona, MD

Dr. Frank Cardona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Cardona works at West Kendall OBGYN in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.