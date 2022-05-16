Dr. Frank Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Carter, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Carter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
-
1
Berks Colorectal Sgcl Assocs301 S 7th Ave, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 375-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
Dr. Carter was my Mothers Dr after colorectal surgery 3 year prior; she had a colon rupture, was hospitalized and suddenly went into cardiac distress. He forced his way into a surgery suite and saved her life. She had cancer again. He also repaired a hernia, gave her an ostomy and she’s virtually cancer free. Dr Carter is our trusted source of medical information. He’s compassionate and professional.
About Dr. Frank Carter, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1063405165
Education & Certifications
- University Toronto
- University Mass
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.