Dr. Frank Carter, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Carter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Carter works at Berks Colorectal Sgcl Assocs in West Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Berks Colorectal Sgcl Assocs
    301 S 7th Ave, West Reading, PA 19611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 375-6001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Rectovaginal Fistula
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bowel Infarction
Appendectomy, Open
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Drainage
Bladder Surgery
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Impaction Removal
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gynecologic Cancer
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Meckel's Diverticulum
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Orchiectomy
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Puncture Aspiration
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphincterotomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Frank Carter, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063405165
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Toronto
    Residency
    • University Mass
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
