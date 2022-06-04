Overview of Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD

Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Illinois University.



Dr. Caserta IV works at Ford Caserta Eye Center in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Contusion of the Eyeball, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.