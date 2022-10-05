Overview of Dr. Frank Casey, MD

Dr. Frank Casey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Casey works at Urology Specialists of Georgia in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.