Dr. Frank Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Casey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Casey, MD
Dr. Frank Casey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Dr. Casey works at
Dr. Casey's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Specialists of Georgia5400 Bowman Rd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-6576
-
2
Warner Robins116 Tommy Stalnaker Dr Ste A, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 745-6576
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casey?
I was referred to Dr. Casey after an Piedmont ER visit CT scan revealed a 3.5cm mass in my left kidney. He explained to me how it was likely malignant, and all the awful things about my situation, with grace and dignity for me. I'm only 30 and it's rare at my age. I came into his office shaking in terror, and left smiling and relieved. He's truly a great doctor, I wish he was my Primary Care Physician!!! He did refer me to a surgeon in Atlanta to do the surgery, as my surgery was at risk of losing the whole kidney with basically any error. All went well, and I've been back to see Dr. Casey for my 6 month post-surgical scan, and he was no different. Again, if I could see him as my primary doctor, there's no doubt that I would.
About Dr. Frank Casey, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174645329
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey works at
Dr. Casey has seen patients for Polyuria and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.