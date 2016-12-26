Overview of Dr. Frank Castro Jr, MD

Dr. Frank Castro Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF CHIROPODY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Castro Jr works at Palo Alto Spine Pllc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.