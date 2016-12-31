Overview

Dr. Frank Cecchin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Cecchin works at Boston Children's Hospital, Division of Immunology in Boston, MA with other offices in Mineola, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.