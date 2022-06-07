Dr. Frank Celigoj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celigoj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Celigoj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Celigoj, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Celigoj works at
Locations
South Florida Urology Institute210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 4106A, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 295-4446
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a bad kidney stone and Dr Celigoj performed surgery to remove it and removed the stent afterwards and did an excellent job. I was nervous about both procedures and he listened to my concerns and was very understanding. He is a great doctor and takes time to listen to his patients and treats them with the best care possible. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Frank Celigoj, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Case Western Reserve University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celigoj has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celigoj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celigoj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Celigoj works at
Dr. Celigoj has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Male Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celigoj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Celigoj speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Celigoj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celigoj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celigoj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celigoj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.