Dr. Frank Cerniglia, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Cerniglia, MD

Dr. Frank Cerniglia, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Cerniglia works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cerniglia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Plastic Surgery Suite
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4083

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Chordee
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Chordee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urodynamics Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 26, 2021
    Dr. Cerniglia has amazing bed side manor. Always caters to his patients. Explains everything in a way that is easy to understand. Highly recommend!!
    — Nov 26, 2021
    About Dr. Frank Cerniglia, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • English
    • 1326046020
    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • LSU-Charity Hospital
    • Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
    • Loyola University
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Cerniglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerniglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cerniglia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cerniglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cerniglia works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Cerniglia’s profile.

    Dr. Cerniglia has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerniglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerniglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerniglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerniglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerniglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

