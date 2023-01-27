See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Parker, CO
Dr. Frank Chae, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Frank Chae, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Chae, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University|McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Chae works at Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery in Parker, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery
    12219 Pine Bluffs Way Ste 101B, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0417
  2. 2
    Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 221, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0672
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Colorado Springs
    6965 Tutt Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 850-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Switch Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Endocrine Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Surgery Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chae?

    Jan 27, 2023
    I have had 3 separate surgeries with Dr Chae. He and his staff were wonderful. The always get back to me within a reasonable amount of time. I even flew across the country because I could not find a qualified surgeon where I live.
    — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Chae, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Chae, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chae to family and friends

    Dr. Chae's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chae

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Chae, MD.

    About Dr. Frank Chae, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538252416
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • George Washington University Med Center|George Washington University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rutgers University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ|Rutgers University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • McGill University|McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Chae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chae has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chae accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chae has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Chae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Chae, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.