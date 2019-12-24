Dr. Frank Chase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Chase, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Chase, MD
Dr. Frank Chase, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Edgefield County Hospital.
Dr. Chase works at
Dr. Chase's Office Locations
Aiken Surgical Associates410 University Pkwy Ste 2310, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 648-1318Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Edgefield County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. I believe he saved my life. He is great!
About Dr. Frank Chase, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710977947
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U Bapt Med Ctr
- Wake Forest University Bapt Med Center
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Chase has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chase works at
Dr. Chase has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Port Placements or Replacements, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.