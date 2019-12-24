Overview of Dr. Frank Chase, MD

Dr. Frank Chase, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Edgefield County Hospital.



Dr. Chase works at Aiken Surgical Associates in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Port Placements or Replacements, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.