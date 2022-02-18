Overview of Dr. Frank Chen, MD

Dr. Frank Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School.



Dr. Chen works at Sutter Bay Medical Foundation in San Carlos, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.