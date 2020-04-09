Overview of Dr. Frank Chen, MD

Dr. Frank Chen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine.



Dr. Chen works at Houston Adult Psychiatry in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.