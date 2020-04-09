Dr. Frank Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Chen, MD
Dr. Frank Chen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Houston Adult Psychiatry2180 North Loop W Ste 450, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (832) 384-1560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is awesome. I believe he's a great and caring doctor. He takes his time and throughly explain to family and patients About their condition. He has been a great help throughout everything with my daughter.
About Dr. Frank Chen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.