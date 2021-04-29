Overview

Dr. Frank Cibulka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Cibulka works at HonorHealth Medical Group - Arcadia - Primary Care in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.