Overview of Dr. Frank Ciminiello, MD

Dr. Frank Ciminiello, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Ciminiello works at NORTHEAST MEDICAL GROUP in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.