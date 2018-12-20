Dr. Frank Cocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Cocco, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Cocco, MD
Dr. Frank Cocco, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Cocco's Office Locations
Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates475 Highway 70 Ste 101, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 364-8000
Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates413 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-0485
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Doctor, really listens to your questions and spends time with each patient.
About Dr. Frank Cocco, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1982629622
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cocco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cocco has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cocco speaks Italian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cocco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cocco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.