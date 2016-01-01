Dr. Coletta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Coletta, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Coletta, MD
Dr. Frank Coletta, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Coletta's Office Locations
Long Island Pulmonary/Sleep200 N Village Ave Ste 300, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-8151Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
George S. Stoica MD Fccp Pllc230 Hilton Ave Ste 213, Hempstead, NY 11550 Directions (516) 292-3587Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Coletta, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1952421885
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coletta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coletta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Coletta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coletta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coletta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coletta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.