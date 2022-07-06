Overview of Dr. Frank Collins, MD

Dr. Frank Collins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Collins works at Potomac Surgical Specialists LLC in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Puncture Aspiration and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.