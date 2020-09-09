Overview of Dr. Frank Congiusta, MD

Dr. Frank Congiusta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.