Dr. Frank Congiusta, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Congiusta, MD

Dr. Frank Congiusta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Congiusta's Office Locations

    121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 (518) 453-9088
    Everett Road Asc LLC
    123 Everett Rd, Albany, NY 12205 (518) 489-2663
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Orthony
    2 Empire Dr Ste 200, Rensselaer, NY 12144 (518) 489-2663
    Orthopedics New York
    250 Delaware Ave Ste 200, Delmar, NY 12054 (518) 489-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Sep 09, 2020
    Dr Congiusta has treated both my wife and myself since 2015 for my total knee replacement & wife's continuing knee pain. He has always been extremely sincere & understanding of our pain. It is great to have Dr "C" as he always there to ease our physical pain & distress. His Physician Assistants are so helpful & informative - JUST A GREAT TEAM........ soon back for hip replacement !!!
    Rita & Roger Sevilla Coeymans Hollow Albany — Sep 09, 2020
    About Dr. Frank Congiusta, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    23 years of experience
    English
    1245280403
    Education & Certifications

    ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
