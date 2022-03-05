See All Cardiologists in Danville, IN
Dr. Frank Conte, MD

Cardiology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Conte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Community Hospital South, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Conte works at Nitesh Gadeela, MD, MBBS in Danville, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 210, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Community Physician Network, Heart and Vascular Care
    1402 E County Line Rd Ste 2400, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
    998 E Main St Ste 201, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Hyperlipidemia
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Angina
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Thoracentesis
Unstable Angina
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Mar 05, 2022
    Dr Conte listens vary well and makes sure the patient knows what is going on. He is a very compationate man who genuinely pays attention to the patients needs. Very happy to be established as a patient of Dr Conte.
    Thomas Connolly — Mar 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health
    • Community Hospital South
    • Henry Community Health
    • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
    • Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
    • Johnson Memorial Hospital

