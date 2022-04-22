Dr. Frank Cordasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Cordasco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1636Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
F A Cordasco MD Pllc525 E 71st St Ofc 2, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1636
- 3 770 Lexington Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 606-1636
- 4 1133 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (212) 606-1636
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Cordasco is a terrific surgeon, caring as well as his whole staff
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cordasco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordasco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordasco has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordasco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordasco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordasco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.