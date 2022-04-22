Overview of Dr. Frank Cordasco, MD

Dr. Frank Cordasco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cordasco works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.