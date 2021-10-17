Dr. Frank Coufal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coufal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Coufal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Coufal, MD
Dr. Frank Coufal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Med Coll WI
Dr. Coufal works at
Dr. Coufal's Office Locations
California Center Nrntrvntl Sgy9834 Genesee Ave Ste 411, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 677-1755
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coufal?
Great surgeon. I had spinal stenosis. He did a great job. Can hardly see incision. Feeling great.
About Dr. Frank Coufal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1760495303
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll WI
- University CA San Diego
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coufal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coufal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coufal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coufal works at
Dr. Coufal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coufal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Coufal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coufal.
