Dr. Frank Craparo, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They completed their residency with Jersey Shore University Medical Center



Dr. Craparo works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Multiple Gestation and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.