Dr. Frank Craparo, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Frank Craparo, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They completed their residency with Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Dr. Craparo works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Multiple Gestation and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abington Perinatal Associates, PC
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 119, Abington, PA 19001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Multiple Gestation
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Multiple Gestation
Intrauterine Growth Restriction

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Multiple Gestation
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Placenta Previa
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
Breech Position
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Congenital Heart Defects
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Ovarian Cysts
Preeclampsia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Uterine Fibroids
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 25, 2021
    Dr. Craparo was very informative, explained things in way we could understand and eased our concerns. We appreciated his straight-forward approach and he took his time with us. However, the ultrasounds techs could be more friendly. We're looking at ultrasounds of our baby! We hope the outcome is always positive but we're there because we are high risk. Why do I feel like we're a burden to them and they hate their job? It's hard enough to not have your spouse with you, so a little pleasantry could go a long way.
    — Feb 25, 2021
    About Dr. Frank Craparo, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1871595991
    Education & Certifications

    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Craparo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craparo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Craparo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craparo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Craparo works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Craparo’s profile.

    Dr. Craparo has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Multiple Gestation and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craparo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Craparo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craparo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craparo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craparo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

