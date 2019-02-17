Dr. Frank Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Cruz, MD
Dr. Frank Cruz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane
Dr. Cruz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cruz's Office Locations
-
1
Crescent City Physicians Inc3434 Prytania St Ste 300, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-4425Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz?
Thank you 4 da food homie! -216
About Dr. Frank Cruz, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1497714133
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- Tulane Affil Hosps
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.