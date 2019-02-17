See All Nephrologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Frank Cruz, MD

Nephrology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Cruz, MD

Dr. Frank Cruz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane

Dr. Cruz works at Uptown Nephrology in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cruz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crescent City Physicians Inc
    3434 Prytania St Ste 300, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 897-4425
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frank Cruz, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1497714133
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane
    • Tulane Affil Hosps
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

