Overview of Dr. Frank Culotta, MD

Dr. Frank Culotta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Culotta works at Acadiana Retina Consultants in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.