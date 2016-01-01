Dr. Frank Culotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Culotta, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Culotta, MD
Dr. Frank Culotta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Culotta's Office Locations
Acadiana Retina Consultants1101 S College Rd Ste 208, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 232-2710
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Culotta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Ochsner Medical Center
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culotta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Culotta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culotta has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Culotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culotta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.