Dr. Frank Czul-Gurdian, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Czul-Gurdian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4300 Alton Rd Ste 2522, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2240
Mount Sinai Primary Specialty Care At Miami Shores10990 Biscayne Blvd Unit 19, Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 891-3710
Mount Sinai Coral Gables836 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 441-0910Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Presbyterian Medical Grp Gastro1100 Lead Ave Se, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 224-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Czul was amazing, patient, and really care about me as a person
About Dr. Frank Czul-Gurdian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1518199702
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
