Dr. Frank D'Alessandro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank D'Alessandro, MD
Dr. Frank D'Alessandro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. D'Alessandro works at
Dr. D'Alessandro's Office Locations
Michael A Rocchio Inc1515 SMITH ST, North Providence, RI 02911 Directions (401) 353-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to my concerns doesn't rush. Every visit was very short wait time the staff has always been pleasant. I'm very happy with this doctor
About Dr. Frank D'Alessandro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Alessandro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Alessandro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Alessandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Alessandro works at
Dr. D'Alessandro speaks Italian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Alessandro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Alessandro.
