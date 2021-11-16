See All Internal Medicine Doctors in North Providence, RI
Dr. Frank D'Alessandro, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank D'Alessandro, MD

Dr. Frank D'Alessandro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. D'Alessandro works at MICHAEL A ROCCHIO INC in North Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D'Alessandro's Office Locations

    Michael A Rocchio Inc
    1515 SMITH ST, North Providence, RI 02911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 353-1110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 16, 2021
    Listens to my concerns doesn't rush. Every visit was very short wait time the staff has always been pleasant. I'm very happy with this doctor
    Glen Turner — Nov 16, 2021
    About Dr. Frank D'Alessandro, MD

    Internal Medicine
    35 years of experience
    English, Italian and Spanish
    1447317730
    Education & Certifications

    Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank D'Alessandro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. D'Alessandro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Alessandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. D'Alessandro works at MICHAEL A ROCCHIO INC in North Providence, RI.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Alessandro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Alessandro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Alessandro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

