Overview of Dr. Frank D'Alessandro, MD

Dr. Frank D'Alessandro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. D'Alessandro works at MICHAEL A ROCCHIO INC in North Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.