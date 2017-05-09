Overview of Dr. Frank Demayo, MD

Dr. Frank Demayo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Demayo works at Tracy Orthopedic And Sports Medical Center in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.