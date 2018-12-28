Dr. Frank De Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank De Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank De Lee, MD
Dr. Frank De Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. De Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. De Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Frank J. Delee MD700 Shadow Ln Ste 330, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 388-9655
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Lee?
Dr. Delee is an excellent doctor .. he has been my obgyn since 1999 and has delivered 4 of my babies with no complications at all. Love him and his staff.
About Dr. Frank De Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1407049281
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Lee works at
Dr. De Lee speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. De Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.