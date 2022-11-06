Dr. Frank Dimaio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimaio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Dimaio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Dimaio, MD
Dr. Frank Dimaio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Dimaio works at
Dr. Dimaio's Office Locations
Long Island Orthopedics & Joint Replacement Servicces877 Stewart Ave Ste 1, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 325-7310Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 2200 Northern Blvd Ste 115, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 325-7310
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Demaio performed knee replacement surgery and I’m doing very well. I didn’t experience severe pain. I will have my other knee replaced and I will again ask Dr. Demaio to do the surgery. Dr Demaio is direct and to the point. Office staff are professional and courteous.
About Dr. Frank Dimaio, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek and Italian
- 1275532988
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- University of Scranton College of Arts and Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimaio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimaio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimaio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimaio works at
Dr. Dimaio has seen patients for Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimaio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dimaio speaks Greek and Italian.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimaio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimaio.
