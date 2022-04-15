Overview of Dr. Frank Dolisi, MD

Dr. Frank Dolisi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.



Dr. Dolisi works at Elegant Cosmetic Surgery in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.