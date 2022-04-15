Dr. Frank Dolisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Dolisi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.
Dr. Ronald Espinoza D.o. P.c.191 Herricks Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 742-2224
Dr. Dolisi makes me feel very comfortable and reassured during every visit. His bedside manner is first rate. The staff are all friendly and helpful. The office is clean and bright and the wait time is minimal. I’m a very satisfied patient.
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Dr. Dolisi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolisi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dolisi speaks Italian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.