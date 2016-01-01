Dr. Frank D'ovidio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'ovidio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Frank D'ovidio, MD
Dr. Frank D'ovidio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank D'ovidio, MD
Dr. Frank D'ovidio, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. D'ovidio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. D'ovidio's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue Floor 3, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Organ Transplant
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Bloodless Surgery
- View other providers who treat Boerhaave's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer Resection
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Granuloma
- View other providers who treat Lung Herniation - Congenital Defect of Sternum
- View other providers who treat Lung Mass
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lung Transplant
- View other providers who treat Lung Tumor
- View other providers who treat Lung Volume Reduction Surgery (LVRS)
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Mesothelioma
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Lung Resection With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Mediastinal Tumor Surgery With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Resection of Mediastinal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Organ Failure
- View other providers who treat Organ Transplant
- View other providers who treat Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
- View other providers who treat Partial Lobectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Thoracic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Transplant Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Neoplasm
- View other providers who treat Primary Hyperhidrosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Pyloromyotomy
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Robotic Surgery, Thoracic
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Surgery, Robotic Assisted
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Surgery
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Sympathectomy for Sweaty Palms
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Transplantation
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Tumor resection
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Tumors
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Pneumonectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Procedure
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. D'ovidio?
About Dr. Frank D'ovidio, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1225029143
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'ovidio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'ovidio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'ovidio works at
Dr. D'ovidio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'ovidio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'ovidio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'ovidio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.