Overview of Dr. Frank Drowota, MD

Dr. Frank Drowota, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Drowota works at Reeves Sain Drug Store At in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.