Dr. Frank Eismont, MD
Dr. Frank Eismont, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Dr. Frank Eismont is a kind, compassionate, highly skilled Orthopedic Surgeon, who answers all questions in a simple honest manner and will enlarge or be more technical when necessary. I consider myself very fortunate to have Dr. Eismont attend to all my Orthopedic needs.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1720042310
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
