Dr. Frank Ellis, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Ellis, MD
Dr. Frank Ellis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Women's Health Specialists of Morristown609 McFarland St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 492-8700
Covenant Health Opens Women's Healthcare of Morristown1621 W Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 492-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was in extreme pain from huge ovarian cyst and Dr.Ellis was very understanding and got me in to surgery ASAP. He is a wonderful dr and I highly recommend him. He is a very busy man and still puts his patience first. Thank you,for all that you do. God bless!
About Dr. Frank Ellis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1275531980
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Memorial Hospital -OBGYN
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
