Dr. Frank Ellis, MD
Dr. Frank Ellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 336-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Orthopaedic Institute4367 Nw American Ln, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (352) 336-6000
The Orthopaedic Institute - Lake City146 SW ORTHOPEDIC CT, Lake City, FL 32024 Directions (386) 755-9215
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Dr. Ellis did an excellent job taking care of my torn meniscus in my knee. I had arthroscopic surgery and have been doing well since. I was treated efficiently and kindly by all of his staff and he has a top notch Nurse Practitioner.
About Dr. Frank Ellis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
- Emory University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Rochester
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
