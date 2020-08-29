Dr. Frank Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Farrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Farrell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine.
Dr. Farrell works at
San Francisco Office2186 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 749-6900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I recently had a colonoscopy with Dr. Farrell. He and his attending anesthesiologist and nurses were all exceptional.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1891770905
- California Pacific Med Ctr
- Mt Zion Hosp & Med Ctr
- University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell works at
Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Indigestion and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
