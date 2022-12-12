Overview of Dr. Frank Fazio, MD

Dr. Frank Fazio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Fazio works at Baton Rouge ENT Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.